Former New Orleans Saints Player Dies While In Police Custody In Alabama

This Ex-NFL player has died while in the custody of police in Alabama after being arrested for an altercation.

Glenn Foster Jr. the 31 years old African-American male and former professional football player for the New Orleans Saints back in 2013 was arrested Saturday, December 4, 2021 in Alabama during a high speed chase. He was caught going 90 mph in a 45 mph zone. Police used a spike strip to slow his car down and make the arrest . According to his father Glenn Foster Sr, he was headed to Atlanta on a business trip. When the family tried to post bail and get Foster out due to mental health concerns they were informed he had been involved in an altercation and re-booked under new charges.

The family later discovered that Foster was transported to a medical facility where he was unresponsive and pronounced dead. The family is now pleading for answers. His mother told NOLA.com, “I can’t get my son back, but we want whoever is responsible to pay for this.” Fosters parents said that he suffered from bipolar disorder and might not have been given his medication due to being in jail.

Foster, a Chicago native who attended and played football for the University of Illinois before the NFL was signed to the Saints as a free agent and did pretty well during his rookie season. He played 12 games in 2013 and 5 in 2014 before experiencing a season ending injury. After his release in 2015 Foster stayed in New Orleans where he did work in real estate contracting and developing and owned a few businesses as well.

In his last post on social Foster recently made honorary captain for Livingston Football squad for the HOF game.

Foster’s body has since been given to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for investigation. The Sheriff of Picken County stated they will not be releasing any further information until the department has concluded the investigation.

