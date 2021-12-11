Tiki Barber: I Wish Matt Rhule Would Have Given Joe Brady One More Year

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Former standout RB for both the Virginia Cavaliers and New York Giants now turned radio host with Brandon Tierney Tiki Barber joined Friday’s edition of the Clubhouse With Kyle Bailey as he looked at the Panthers firing of Joe Brady, and what may have played a part in the dismissal.

The conversation started an hour before the news broke that Tony Elliott would be the new head football coach for the Virginia Cavaliers but Tiki was lost with the direction of the program at the time as Bronco Mendenhall stepped down which was a surprise and he was shocked that his former Wahoo teammate Anthony Poindexter was the easy choice for the role but something stopped the 2 sides from getting a deal done which left him perplexed with Kyle.

Tiki then weighed in on the firing of Joe Brady as he said that while Matt Rhule is new school in the ways he wants to connect to his players he is old school in that he wants to predominantly run the ball on offense and he thinks that Joe not running the ball enough to Matt’s liking.

Despite all the assumption over the past few months that Joe Brady just doesn’t want to run the ball, Tiki doesn’t buy that as he told Kyle:

“Joe Brady earned his chops under Sean Payton, and when Sean Payton was my OC with the Giants we ran the heck out of the football. To me from a 10,000-foot view Joe just didn’t seem comfortable running the ball without Christian McCaffrey. I’m not knocking Matt Rhule, but I wish he gave him (Joe Brady) another year.”

