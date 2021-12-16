Nene Leakes Celebrated Her 54th With A New Man In Her Life [VIDEO]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

NeNe Leakes lost the love her life, her husband for over 20 years, Gregg Leakes in a long battle with cancer 3 months ago. Since Gregg passed away it seems like NeNe is taking baby steps to move on with life, first by selling the home that she and Gregg shared together now according to sources she is even dating now.

Before you start trash talking it is okay to move on after a loss.

A source seems to have whispered in TMZ’s ear along with a video that Nene Leakes is officially dating, allegedly, a businessman named Nyonisela Sioh, who owns a couture suit company in Charlotte, NC and is from Liberia, Africa, and allegedly Cynthia Bailey’s ex-husband, RHOA ex-husband star, Peter Thomas hooked them up.

A video was shared of Nene Leakes and Mr. Sioh shaking their tail feathers together recently at NeNe’s surprise 54th birthday party thrown by NeNe and Gregg’s son together, Brentt Leakes, thrown at NeNe Leakes, Linnethia Lounge.

Other attendees at NeNe Leakes surprise party were Porsha Williams escorted by her fiancé Simon Guobadia along with Shamea Morton escorted by her husband Gerald Mwangi as well as the incomparable Ms. Keke Wyatt.

We will continue to pray for peace and happiness in all of our sister NeNe Leakes future endeavors.

Take a look at the video below

Also On 93.1 WZAK: