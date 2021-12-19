West Coast Rapper Drakeo The Ruler Dies, Stabbed At Hometown Concert

Even the upcoming Christmas holiday is no match for the wave of sad Hip-Hop news we’ve been receiving over the past several days. On the heels of the recent death of rap pioneer Kangol Kid, we now have another sad story to report.
|| RELATED: Rest in Power: Rappers We Lost In 2021 ||
|| RELATED: Lil Durk Proposes to India Royale & Twitter Goes Crazy! [Video & Ring] ||
West Coast rapper Drakeo The Ruler, real name is Darrell Caldwell, has died. According to reports, he was killed in his hometown of Los Angeles Saturday (Dec 18) night after he was stabbed with a knife. The incident took place near the Banc of California Stadium in Exposition Park, during the Once Upon a Time in L.A. concert where Drakeo and other artists, including Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent, were set to perform.
Here’s what Rolling Stone had to say:
According to the Los Angeles Times, paramedics arrived on the scene around 8:40 p.m. after reports of a stabbing. A rep for the rapper confirmed to Rolling Stone that the victim was Darrell Caldwell, known in the rap world as Drakeo the Ruler. Caldwell was admitted to a hospital in critical condition where he later succumbed to his injuries. The rapper celebrated his 28th birthday on December 1st.
Following the deadly stabbing, those in charge of the concert decided to pull the plug on the remainder of the show.
“There was an altercation in the roadway backstage.” The organizers of Once Upon a Time in L.A. Fest said in a statement. “Out of respect for those involved and in coordination with local authorities, artists and organizers decided not to move forward with remaining sets so the festival was ended an hour early.”
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
2021 Year In Viral: The 21 Messiest Moments On Social Media
2021 Year In Viral: The 21 Messiest Moments On Social Media
1. Derrick Jaxn Exposed1 of 21
2. Stevie J & Faith's Bad Romance2 of 21
3. Da Baby Gets Cancelled3 of 21
4. Joe Budden Fires His Friends4 of 21
5. Trump Banned From Twitter5 of 21
6. Kanye Looks Like He Was Kidnapped6 of 21
7. Kelly Price Goes Fake Missing7 of 21
8. The LOX Vs Dipset8 of 21
9. Omarion Made The Whole World Dance9 of 21
10. Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp Shut Down10 of 21
11. K. Michelle Gets A New Face
11 of 21
12. Lil Baby And Saweetie Dating Rumors (with A Special Word From Quavo)12 of 21
13. Drake Trolls The World With HIs Album Cover
13 of 21
14. Soulja Boy Claims To Own Atari, The Company Responds
14 of 21
We know that CEO of Atari is a dream job, but that honor belongs to Wade Rosen— Atari (@atari) August 20, 2021
15. Lil Boosie Won't Leave Lil Nas X Alone *Graphic Language*15 of 21
16. Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder III16 of 21
17. Nick Cannon Tries To Replenish Earth.. All By Himself17 of 21
18. ..And This Guy's Terrible Self-Defense Videos18 of 21
19. 'Squid Game' Took Over The World19 of 21
20. James Harden Got Thick20 of 21
21. Summer Walker Gives Her Baby Daddy Back to the Streets21 of 21
West Coast Rapper Drakeo The Ruler Dies, Stabbed At Hometown Concert was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com