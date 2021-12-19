West Coast Rapper Drakeo The Ruler Dies, Stabbed At Hometown Concert

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Even the upcoming Christmas holiday is no match for the wave of sad Hip-Hop news we’ve been receiving over the past several days. On the heels of the recent death of rap pioneer Kangol Kid, we now have another sad story to report.

West Coast rapper Drakeo The Ruler, real name is Darrell Caldwell, has died. According to reports, he was killed in his hometown of Los Angeles Saturday (Dec 18) night after he was stabbed with a knife. The incident took place near the Banc of California Stadium in Exposition Park, during the Once Upon a Time in L.A. concert where Drakeo and other artists, including Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent, were set to perform.

Here’s what Rolling Stone had to say:

According to the Los Angeles Times, paramedics arrived on the scene around 8:40 p.m. after reports of a stabbing. A rep for the rapper confirmed to Rolling Stone that the victim was Darrell Caldwell, known in the rap world as Drakeo the Ruler. Caldwell was admitted to a hospital in critical condition where he later succumbed to his injuries. The rapper celebrated his 28th birthday on December 1st.

Following the deadly stabbing, those in charge of the concert decided to pull the plug on the remainder of the show.

“There was an altercation in the roadway backstage.” The organizers of Once Upon a Time in L.A. Fest said in a statement. “Out of respect for those involved and in coordination with local authorities, artists and organizers decided not to move forward with remaining sets so the festival was ended an hour early.”

