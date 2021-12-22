Mary J. Blige New Music Video is ‘Amazing’ Featuring DJ Khaled

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

The Queen of Hip Hop Mary J. Blige is blazing up the television screen as queenpin Monet Tejada in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ on Starz but MJB is not out of the music game proving that she was and still is the Queen of Hip Hop with another anthem to her life with her new singles and banging music videos to her forthcoming album, Good Morning Gorgeous.

In one day the now 50 year old Mary J. Blige that is clearly nobodies ‘auntie’ dropped to singles from Good Morning Gorgeous, one being ‘Good Morning Gorgeous’ in which hours later she followed it up by dropping an official video and the second single was titled ‘Amazing’.

Today Mary J. Blige doubled down on her greatness by dropping the official video to ‘Amazing’ featuring no other than Mr. Party himself, DJ Khaled.

Good Morning Gorgeous, will be 15th studio album, from the 31 time Grammy Award Nominated with 9 wins, singer/songwriter Mary J. Blige, and it is due to drop February 11, 2022.

I won’t waste your time no further with word’s because MJB is clearly just ‘FINE’, take a look at Mary J. Blige’s official music video ‘Amazing’ featuring DJ Khaled below.

