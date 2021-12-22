LOCAL NEWS: MetroHealth Shutting Down Three Locations Temporarily

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

With COVID-19 once again surging, hospitals all over are adjusting to accommodate the increasing amount of cases that continue to pile up.

The MetroHealth System is now doing its part to staff up, but it has to do so with three of its locations closing down for the time being.

That means those branches will see their staff move to the ones that will remain open, including the main campus on Cleveland’s west side, in order to help with cases that will continue to increase over time.

It is not known how long those three locations will remain closed.

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Jackyenjoyphotography and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of JazzIRT and Getty Images

Tweet and Third Picture Courtesy of Twitter and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland