- CLE
Home- CLE

LOCAL NEWS: MetroHealth Shutting Down Three Locations Temporarily

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE
Empty Corridor In Modern Hospital

Source: JazzIRT / Getty

With COVID-19 once again surging, hospitals all over are adjusting to accommodate the increasing amount of cases that continue to pile up.

The MetroHealth System is now doing its part to staff up, but it has to do so with three of its locations closing down for the time being.

That means those branches will see their staff move to the ones that will remain open, including the main campus on Cleveland’s west side, in order to help with cases that will continue to increase over time.

It is not known how long those three locations will remain closed.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Jackyenjoyphotography and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of JazzIRT and Getty Images

Tweet and Third Picture Courtesy of Twitter and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

Happy Heavenly Birthday Kim Porter: Our Favorite Photos Of Kim, Diddy & The Fam
Life Ball 2012 - Red Carpet Arrivals
42 photos

Videos
Latest
Vulture Festival Presented By AT&T - Heineken Green Room - Day 2

Fox Pulls The Plug on Televised New Year’s…

 3 hours ago
01.01.70
Cleveland Cavaliers Victory Parade And Rally

Iman Shumpert Believes LeBron James ‘Ruined Basketball’ [VIDEO]

 4 hours ago
01.01.70

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Says He’s Not Shutting…

 5 hours ago
01.01.70

Split In Sunset: Chrishelle Stause and Jason Oppenheim…

 7 hours ago
01.01.70
Exclusives
Close