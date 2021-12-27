Fans Are Heated About NY Jets QB Zach Wilson 52 Yard TD [VIDEO]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

In the day’s of Jim Brown, players wore leather skin around their head for protection in football. There was no such thing as protecting quarterbacks from blitzing defensive players. Hitting hard and tackling was part of the game, if you stepped up to the line of scrimmage you were free game. But that was way back when Terry Bradshaw was running for dear life while securing several Super Bowl rings, before securing a seat on television commentating on the very well protected and unscathed quarterbacks in the 2000’s.

If a NFL quarterback scrambles out the pocket or takes off running, then slides or steps out of bounds defenders better not touch them or the penalty may be great. However yesterday during the New York Jets vs. Jacksonville Jaguars when Jets Quarterback Zach Wilson scored a 52 yard running touchdown that fans are screaming that he used the league’s can’t touch me rules to squeak down the sideline for a touchdown.

Some say that the Jaguars didn’t play good defense that’s why the 52 yard touch down run from Zach Wilson happened however some are begging to differ saying that the defense pulled up because Zach Wilson faked that he was going out off bounds and hitting him would be a penalty.

You be the referee…was it bad defense or did Zach Wilson take advantage of the rules? Take a look at the video and fan reaction Tweet below.

Also On 93.1 WZAK: