Jim Szoke: I Don’t See Technical Issues As Far As Gameday Coaching

The Panthers playoff hopes are officially done as of Sunday after a blowout 32-6 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the team’s home finale for the 20212 season. The team was dominated from start to finish by a Bucs team that was as beat up as any team that the Panthers have faced this season, allowing 391 yards of total offense, 6.3 yards per play and 159 yards on the ground, all while facing a team that was without their leading rusher and their top two receivers. Meanwhile, the Panthers continued their struggles offensively, totaling just 273 of total offense and somehow only putting six points on the board in this one.

Along with the loss came the rumors that David Tepper was bring back Matt Rhule for a third season in Charlotte despite the fact that they became the first team since the 2012 Arizona Cardinals to start the season 3-0 and finish the season with double-digit losses. Jim Szoke, one of the voices of the Panthers for the Panthers Radio Network, dropped by the Mac Attack earlier this morning and talked about why he thinks Matt Rhule got a third year.

“I think the players buy in (to Rhule). If you watch the games, I don’t sit there and go ‘wow, that’s bizarre play calling’ or ‘I don’t understand the clock management’. I don’t see technical issues as far gameday coaching. -Jim Szoke on Mac Attack

The Panthers will attempt to find their footing and complete the sweep of the season against the New Orleans Saints from the Superdome starting at 4:25 PM over on our sister station, WBT. Chris McClain, Brett Jensen and Nick Carboni will have the Countdown to Kickoff Show starting at 2:00 PM right here on Sports Radio FNZ and will take you right up to kickoff.

