Jada Pinkett-Smith Shares She Shaves Her Head Because Of Alopecia [VIDEO]

Will Smith wrote a book however social media has taught Jada Pinkett-Smith to be an open book at any given time from the Red Table to her own vanity table. The Smith’s have been getting dragged lately for putting their personal intimate business in the streets however Jada Pinkett-Smith is sharing something about herself that may help someone else by revealing why she has been shaving her head.

Willow Smith encouraged her mom Jada Pinkett-Smith to shave her head, most assumed it was some kind of fashion statement but Jada Pinkett-Smith took to he Instagram to share that the reasoning for shaving her head is because she in suffering from hair loss because of an autoimmune disease call Alopecia.

Mama’s gonna have to take it down to the scalp so nobody thinks she got brain surgery or something Me and this alopecia are going to be friends … period!

Alopecia is an autoimmune disorder that causes your hair to come out, often in clumps the size and shape of a quarter. The amount of hair loss is different in everyone. Some people lose it only in a few spots. Others lose a lot. Sometimes, hair grows back but falls out again later. In others, hair grows back for good.

Take a look at Jada Pinkett-Smith’s video below.

