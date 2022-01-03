Betty White’s Agent Debunks Rumors of a Booster Shot Causing Her Death

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Betty White passed away on New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, of 2021. Her agent, Jeff Witjas, revealed she had “died peacefully in her sleep,” according to People Magazine.

That is, unfortunately, not stopping people from falsely sharing on social media that a booster shot was what they claimed led to White’s death.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

“People are saying her death was related to getting a booster shot three days earlier but that is not true,” Witjas told People. “She died of natural causes. Her death should not be politicized — that is not the life she lived.” This comes after some on social media falsely posted the 99-year-old said she had gotten her booster shot on Dec. 28.

Witjas confirmed to outlets that it “wasn’t true.”

It is not known whether White had received a booster shot or not.

The legendary actress died weeks before her 100th birthday.

