Jessie D Of The Legendary Force MD’s Has Passed

The Hip Hop community has lost another one.

Jessie Lee Daniels, best known as Jessie D, one of the founding members of the legendary Hip Hop/R&B group the Force MDs, has passed away. He was 57 years old.

The news was released via The Force MD’s official Facebook page.

The Force MD’s formed in Staten Island, New York in 1981 and are best known for their classic slow jam Tender Love.

The Force MD’s consisted of brothers Stevie D, Antoine ‘T.C.D.’ Lundy, and Rodney ‘Khalil’ Lundy, with their uncle, tenor, Jessie Lee Daniels. With ‘Trisco’ Pearson and Charles ‘Mercury’ Nelson joining the group later.

Jessie D is now the fourth member of the group to pass away. In 1995, Mercury Nelson died of a heart attack, while Khalil Lundy died of Lou Gehrig’s disease in 1998, then Trisco Pearson died in 2016 after battling stage four cancer.

No cause off death has been given at this time.

We will be keeping the family, friends and colleagues of Jessie Lee Daniels AKA Jessie D uplifted in our prayers.

Take a look at Force MD’s Tribute as well as music videos below.

