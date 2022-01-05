Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Jessie D Of The Legendary Force MD’s Has Passed

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE
The Force MD's Live In Concert

Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty

The Hip Hop community has lost another one.

Jessie Lee Daniels, best known as Jessie D, one of the founding members of the legendary Hip Hop/R&B group the Force MDs, has passed away. He was 57 years old.

Force MDs Perform In Charlotte

Source: Glenn Parson / Glenn Parson

The news was released via The Force MD’s official Facebook page.

The Force MD’s formed in Staten Island, New York in 1981 and are best known for their classic slow jam Tender Love.

The Force MD’s consisted of brothers Stevie D, Antoine ‘T.C.D.’ Lundy, and Rodney ‘Khalil’ Lundy, with their uncle, tenor, Jessie Lee Daniels.  With ‘Trisco’ Pearson and Charles ‘Mercury’ Nelson joining the group later.

Jessie D is now the fourth member of the group to pass away.  In 1995, Mercury Nelson died of a heart attack, while Khalil Lundy died of Lou Gehrig’s disease in 1998, then Trisco Pearson died in 2016 after battling stage four cancer.

No cause off death has been given at this time.

We will be keeping the family, friends and colleagues of Jessie Lee Daniels AKA Jessie D uplifted in our prayers.

Take a look at Force MD’s Tribute as well as music videos below.

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

dead , Force MD's , Jessie D , Jessie Lee Daniels

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour
10 photos
Videos
Latest
US-JUSTICE-POLITICS-RACE-FLOYD

George Floyd’s 4 Yr Old Niece Survives Shooting…

 1 hour ago
01.01.70
The Force MD's Live In Concert

Jessie D Of The Legendary Force MD’s Has…

 4 hours ago
01.01.70
Aaliyah One In A Million re-release assets

New Aaliyah Album ‘Unstoppable’ Reportedly Coming This Month

 1 day ago
02.01.44

Recording Academy Likely To Postpone 2022 Grammy Awards…

 1 day ago
02.10.44
Exclusives
Close