Prayers: James ‘Mtume’ Has Passed Away At Age 76

2022 is taking our legends away what seems to be daily with the news of the passing’s of Betty White, Jessie D (Force MDs), Sidney Poitier and Bob Saget (I’m sure we have missed someone of this short list), now prayers in order as we have lost another legendary artist, James Forman of the R&B group ‘Mtume’ at the age of 76.

Philadelphia native James Forman in 1983 launched his R&B group ‘Mtume’, named after his Swahili name, along with singer and songwriter Reggie Lucas and vocalist Tawatha Agee they released their number record ‘Juicy Fruit’ from their number one debut album titled ‘Juicy Fruit’. Ironically enough ‘Juicy Fruit’ became number one on another legendary artist debut album as it was remixed by Notorious B.I.G., Biggie Smalls, for his number one hit ‘Juicy’

James Mtume, the R&B and jazz percussionist, recording artist and producer was also known for his works with another music legend, Miles Davis as well as McCoy Tyner, trumpeter Art Farmer, keyboardist Lonnie Liston Smith Jr., saxophonists Gato Barbieri and Pharoah Sanders and even Duke Ellington.

James Mtume aside from his works those legedary jazz artist and his own group ‘Mtume’ was the creator of dramatic compositions for television (“New York Undercover”) and film (“Native Son”). Mtume also produced and co-wrote hit singles for Stephanie Mills (“Never Knew Love Like This Before”) and Roberta Flack and Donny Hathaway (“The Closer I get To You”) in collaboration with his musical partner and fellow Davis alum Reggie Lucas.

James Mtume was the father of music producers Damu Mtume and Fa Mtume.

No cause of death has been given at this time.

We will be keeping the family, friends and colleagues of James Mtume uplifted in our prayers.

