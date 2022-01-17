LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Arm length had been a big storyline around Matt Rhule and the Panthers ever since he made the comments about them thinking of Brady Christensen as a guard because of his short arms. Rhule told the Mac Attack on Thursday that one of his biggest regrets from the season was not sticking with Christensen at left tackle after the Giants game where he struggled, making many fans angry that this was something that he didn’t realize in season. Combine that with the fact that he revealed to the Mac Attack in his interview that the staff passed on second team All-Pro Rashawn Slater because they felt that he was a guard and the team wasn’t willing to take a guard that high.

Earlier today, Mac and Bone talked to former Panther offensive lineman Mike Wahle and he talked about how evaluators should be focused on arm length as much as the footwork.

“If you’re evaluating offensive linemen, you should be looking from the ground up. Feet matter the most. Of all things that you could talk about, unless the guy literally looks like a T-Rex, it isn’t necessarily something that an element that Iwould put as a high priority. You start at your feet, you start at your ability to be in a constant athletic or hip-hinge position. Then, after you get past some intagibles, like 80% of it is going to be about what is above the shoulders.” -Mike Wahle, Former Panther OG and On My Block Podcast

Mike Wahle: When Evaluating Offensive Lineman, Should Be From the Ground Up was originally published on wfnz.com

