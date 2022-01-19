LOCAL NEWS: How Does the 2021 Snow Storm Compare to 1978?

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

The big snow storm (so far) in Cleveland and other parts of Northeast Ohio was a bad one.

Heavy snow on the roads kept motorists stranded and stuck for hours and others stuck at their homes until the roads were plowed. Vehicles, public transportation and even snow plows were not able to get out thanks to all the snow that covered up everything, including the driveways and roads.

Winds came in at 35mph, heavy snow prevented people from seeing while driving or even walking, and everyone was told if leaving is not necessary, avoid traveling. It was not pleasant for anyone.

Yet, there was the Blizzard of 1978 that all of Greater Cleveland experienced that left the city reeling for days.

So does the storm this year compare to that of ’78? Not really.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

Only 6 inches fell during the Blizzard of 1978. But that’s not all. Hurricane-force winds, in excess of 70mph blew that 6 inches into drifts over 20 feet tall! Visibility was well under 1/4 of a mile and tractor-trailers were buried. Those winds also dropped wind chills to 50 degrees below zero.

That’s not all!

There were those who were rescued after being “stuck for days,” while more than 50 died during that big storm.

So it is safe to say the storm that took place from Jan. 16 through 18 of this year was nowhere really near the level Greater Cleveland experienced in ’78. Not to say that what residents and visitors experienced so far wasn’t bad as it was a difficult for all who had to go out.

Just don’t be surprised that more snow and freezing temps could be on the way.

It’s still winter in Northeast Ohio.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Ali Majdfar and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Douglas Sacha and Getty Images