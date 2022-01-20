Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars’ Silk Sonic Las Vegas Residency Is Going Down

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

36 year old Bruno Mars is the King of Old School/New School music and the duo of Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars’ Silk Sonic project has been smoking out everybody’s windows since they left the door open for us to embody ‘An Evening With Silk Sonic’. Now Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars is dropping another major announcement, ‘The Sexiest Party of the Year’ that comes in the form of a Las Vegas Residency as Silk Sonic.

According to Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars social media press conference:

“It’s happening! The sexiest party of the year! Them Silk Sonic boys are performing Live In Vegas,” -Bruno Mars “THE TERMS ARE LOCKED AND VEGAS MIGHT NOT EVER BE THE SAME JACK!! YOU’RE INVITED TO THE HOTTEST SHOW IN SIN CITY!”- Anderson .Paak

Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars made an announcement that a 13 date residency is set to kick off at Las Vegas’s Dolby Live at Park MGM starting on February 25, 20220 through April 2, 2022 then on April 3, 2022 they will be on deck for the 2022 Grammy Awards, taking place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena after being nominated in four categories, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year for “Leave the Door Open.”

Take a look at Bruno Mars post and video below.

Also On 93.1 WZAK: