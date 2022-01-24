Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Regina King Lost Her Son Ian Alexander Jr To suicide at The Age of 26

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE
2019 American Music Awards - Roaming Show And Backstage

Source: Kevin Mazur/AMA2019 / Getty

Our prayers and deepest condolences are going out to Regina King who lost her only son Ian Alexander Jr to suicide at the age of 26.

This past weekend the world went into shock and morning as an official statement was made by Academy Award winning actress and director Regina King about the passing of her only child, her son and best friend 26 year old Ian Alexander Jr. after committing suicide.

“Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian,” “He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you.” ~ Regina King

Ian Alexander Jr. who was a musician and DJ that went by Desdune was Regina King’s only child, whom she shared with her ex-husband, record producer Ian Alexander Sr.

Take a look a the video below.

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

death , Ian Alexander Jr , Regina King , suicide

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour
10 photos
Videos
Latest
Global Citizen Live

COVID Has Cancelled The Fugees Reunion Tour

 54 mins ago
01.01.70
2019 American Music Awards - Roaming Show And Backstage

Regina King Lost Her Son Ian Alexander Jr…

 1 hour ago
12.30.53
CBS's Coverage of Adele - One Night Only

COVID Is Forcing Adele To Say Hello From…

 3 days ago
05.08.52
2021 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

MGK Say’s Megan Fox’s Engagement Ring Is Painful…

 3 days ago
04.05.52
Exclusives
Close