Regina King Lost Her Son Ian Alexander Jr To suicide at The Age of 26

Our prayers and deepest condolences are going out to Regina King who lost her only son Ian Alexander Jr to suicide at the age of 26.

This past weekend the world went into shock and morning as an official statement was made by Academy Award winning actress and director Regina King about the passing of her only child, her son and best friend 26 year old Ian Alexander Jr. after committing suicide.

“Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian,” “He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you.” ~ Regina King

Ian Alexander Jr. who was a musician and DJ that went by Desdune was Regina King’s only child, whom she shared with her ex-husband, record producer Ian Alexander Sr.

