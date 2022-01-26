Jeannie Mai Has Officially Said….Baby J Is A GIRL !! [VIDEO]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

An alleged source claimed yesterday that Jeannie and Jeezy believed their child, Monaco Mai Jenkins, AKA Baby J, should decide what their gender will be. They say expressing one’s gender identity is a personal decision that a child should make on its own. Now Jeannie Mai is providing the alleged with fact…Baby J, Monaco Mai Jenkins, is a girl!!

Prior to that the only thing that we knew that was indeed FACT is that Jeannie Mai and Jeezy welcomed their first child together, with Jeannie Mai posted stating that ‘Baby J’ is official here, posting the message along with a photo from the hospital nursery. Then that the baby’s name was Monaco Mai Jenkins and that postpartum was kicking Jeannie Mai’s butt, that we know is fact because those things were told to us via Jeannie Mai.

Jeannie Mai Jenkins revealed the sex of her first baby on The Real, airing today, Wednesday, sharing that her child Monaco is a baby girl:

“…There’s just so many reasons why raising a little girl is such an honor to me. I would have been happy with anything, but to have Monaco, I can’t tell you, I feel chosen. It’s emotional, and I can’t wait to raise a really strong, loving, empathetic, humorous, fashionable, fly, little girl.”

Congratulations once again to Jeannie Mai and Jeezy on the birth of their baby girl Monaco Mai Jenkins

To hear fact straight from the source, Jeannie Mai, take a listen to the video below.

