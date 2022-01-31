Brandy Slays National Anthem at NFC Championship [VIDEO]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

One of the hardest songs to sing for any singer is ‘The National Anthem’, one of the hardest singers to emulate is Whitney Houston. Well yesterday R&B singer Brandy was escorted out to a podium on the field by her brother Ray J and conquered both, The National Anthem and doing it just like her mentor Whitney Houston legendary performance to kick off the 1991 Super Bowl.

Yesterday the 42 year old, Grammy award winning, R&B singer, Brandy slayed the Nation Anthem to start the NFC Championship game between the Los Angeles Ram vs. the San Francisco 49ers in an ode to Whitney Houston by wearing a red, white and black Prada tracksuit, much like the one Whitney wore in 1991 however her rendition is what gave the sold out stadium the chills.

Ray J took to Instagram to congratulate his sister.

Such an honor to be beside you! I’m so proud of you @brandy – your voice is magical! Thank you for this life experience! These are the moments we won’t ever forget! Love you!! Thank you for bringing me along and allowing me to learn from all the great things you do! ‘ so blessed to have you as my sister! Wow!! The National Anthem at home in LA for the championship game! #godisthegreatest @rams vs @49ers #NFL #nflplayoffs

The Rams will be appearing in their first Super Bowl since the 2018 season, ironically having the home field advantage, after defeating San Francisco 20 to 17.

Super Bowl LVI is set to go down with the Cincinnati Bengals vs the Los Angeles Rams on the Rams home field at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California.

Take a look at Brandy slaying The National Anthem at the 2022 NFC Championship in the video below.

Also On 93.1 WZAK: