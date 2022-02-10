DaBaby Throws Blows With Baby Mama’s Brother At a Bowling Alley [VIDEO]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Rapper DaBaby it seems is always going viral for everything that is going on off wax. First DaBaby had a long blowout after going viral in a video that had the LGBT community up in arms that the rapper ended up apologizing for, now DaBaby is going viral for a physical brawl at a bowling alley that drew blood…literally.

What had happened was…

It’s being reported as well as caught on video, that 30 year old, born in Cleveland, OH, Jonathan Lyndale Kirk AKA DaBaby was in attendance at a Los Angeles, California bowling alley, where his daughters mother, singer, songwriter, rapper, dancer, and choreographer, DaniLeigh’s, brother, Brandon Bills, who is also a rapper, was in attendance as well. According to the video it appears DaBaby and Brandon Bills exchanged a few words then instead of rolling bowling balls down the lanes, DaBaby and Bills along with DaBaby’s crew ended up rolling down the slippery lanes.

Brandon Bills ended up bloody sticking around after getting jumped by more than one person, refusing medical attention while DaBaby bounced before the Po Po could show show.

Back in November DeBaby and DaniLeigh got into a physical altercation that ended up leaving DaniLeigh charged with assault, an incident that her brother Brandon Bills was unhappy with.

Can’t we all just get along…I guess not.

Take a look at the video below

