MJB Breaks Down How The Exodus Of Her Ex Left Her Without ‘Rent Money’

The great debate has always been when a couple breaks up should they go their separate ways without monetary compensation. When we say this we are not talking about child support we are talking about spousal support. In the case of Grammy Award winning Mary J. Blige she had to shell out spousal support to her now ex-husband Kendu Isaacs, an able body man that one would think is more than able to support himself without the coins of the super star. But according to the court that wasn’t the case and in a recent interview Mary J. Blige broke down how that spousal support left her broke to the point where she couldn’t afford the rent. A testimony that Mary J. Blige has done like she has done before, put her story and pain to wax, in her single ‘Rent Money’.

“‘Rent Money’ is about when I first got the divorce – I had to give up all this alimony and I didn’t have no more money to give because he had spent it all.”

Fortunately and unfortunately: Mary J. Blige’s willingness to share her world, that has unfortunate growing pains with her fans through music, is fortunately the thing that has got MJB crunk up on some real heat for ya this time and it doesn’t matter if you’re white or black, let’s get crunk ’cause Mary’s back, and by back we mean Mary J. Blige’s faith driven ability to bounce back.

‘Good Morning Gorgeous’ is the 51 year old Mary J. Blige’s 14th, lyrical autobiography, 14th studio album, that officially dropped just days before she lit up the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime stage.

Take a listen to Mary J. Blige break down ‘Rent Money’ along with the official video below.

