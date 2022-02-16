Musiq Soulchild & Anthony Hamilton’s Valentine’s Verzuz Was Free and Lit

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

The grown and sexy was pumped when the announcement was made that there was going to be a special Valentine’s Day Verzuz with the battle of love between, Musiq Soulchild and Anthony Hamilton. The folks got disgruntled days before the showdown when it was posted that the Verzuz phenomenon that we have grown in love with would not be on Instagram Live and that what was once for free, free was now going to be for pay, pay, per a social media post on @VerzuzTV, viewers must sign up for a subscription and there’s also a free trial period available. Swizz Beatz co-creator said he was out of country and the pay per view was an error, so Musiq Soulchild Verzuz Anthony Hamilton went down as planned last not free of IG and lit!

Anthony Hamilton and Musiq Soulchild drew a major audience to the historic Avalon Hollywoodin Los Angeles for the Verzuz Valentine’s Day Special, with a vocal showdown of back-to-back hits with an entourage of love special guests such as Jermaine Dupri, Donell Jones, Lucky Daye and Robert Glasper just to name a few.

The battle of NEO SOUL…

Coming out in Verzuz battle corner first was the 51 year old Grammy Award Winning, ‘Coming from where I from’ Charlotte, North Carolina native Anthony Hamilton opening up with his hit classic, “Mama Knew Love”, dedicating it to mothers worldwide. In the opposite corner 44 year old Musiq Soulchild opened up with his single “Break You Off” however it was the bringing out of his special guest, Grammy Award winning genre hopping, jazz pianist, record producer, songwriter, and musical arranger Robert Glasper to sing ‘Ah Yeah’ with singer Lucky Daye to complete the legendary trio set, that had the crowd screaming AH YEAH, AH YEAH.

But not to be outdone Anthony Hamilton along with his ‘Hamiltones’ brought out Nappy Roots, Big V onstage to perform “Po’ Folks”, Leela James to perform “Complicated” plus Kevin Ross, Raheem DeVaughn and Eric Roberson to sing “Lessons.”

The ‘Lessons’ in all of this, the Valentine’s Day Verzuz with the battle between, Musiq Soulchild and Anthony Hamilton was all about LOVE and amazing music, with no need to declare a winner.

