Nick Cannon In His Feelins Drops New Single ‘Alone’ A Song For Mariah!?

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

So many saying can run through one’s head, the grass is always greener on the other side, you never miss the water til the well runs dry and on Valentines Day, 6 years after their divorce, 6 children and 6 baby mama’s (that number is kind of creepy, right), Nick Cannon is admitting that her still has feelings for baby mama number one Mariah Carey, so in honor of his feelings for Mariah Carey he dropped a new single titled ‘Alone’ off his upcoming R&B mixtape, Raw N B The Explicit Tape.

Oh if you think blogs are being dramatic about ‘Alone’ by Nick Cannon, Mariah’s ex-husband sampled her 1990’s single titled “Alone In Love” for his track.

“I say I’m cool when I know I miss it/I’d trade it all for the case/If I could have you back/If I could go back to where we started at,” … “As much as I want you back/It’s probably better where you at.” – ‘Alone’ by Nick Cannon

After all the blog talk Nick Cannon decided to further explain his new single. (see video below)

“I dropped a song on Valentine’s Day for all of the people out there who are alone on Valentine’s Day,” …“I did a song called ‘Alone’ and it sampled one of my favorite Mariah Carey songs, ‘Love Takes Time.’ So, I think people put the two and two together. They tried to say—everybody saying that this was my song to try to get Mariah back.”

The biggest question ladies if Nick Cannon was your ex would that admission in the track plus releasing it on Valentines day be enough for you to forget 6-6-6 and woo you? #IJS

Take a listen below

Also On 93.1 WZAK: