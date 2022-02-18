Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Germ Freak Nick Cannon Say’s He’ll Wear Two Condoms When Having Sex

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE
2008 Halloween Party At Marquee Hosted Mariah Carey And Nick Cannon

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Talk of Nick Cannon as of late always revolves around his sex life and his fruitfulness in his seeming multiple relationships since his divorce from Grammy Award winning singer Mariah Carey. Nick Cannon is typically the butt of contraceptive jokes such as when actor/comedian Kevin Hart sent him a vending machine full of condoms. However it appears that Nick Cannon father of about seven does believe in ‘wrapping it up’, it’s just not because he isn’t trying to multiple but rather he doesn’t want to catch, as old school women would say, ‘nasty woman’s disease’ AKA germs.

Just when you thought Nick Cannon was about to start wearing a rain coat and stop on seven, during a recent ‘Language of Love’ podcast, Nick Cannon revealed that he will wear two condoms during sex, and that although he has five baby momma’s, he is very picky over who gets the raw dog.

“When it comes to hygiene and all, I’m the biggest germ freak in the world. I will put on two condoms.”

Speaking of germs and health Nick Cannon in the same interview also say’s that he doesn’t believe monogamy is healthy either stating that it creates selfishness and ownership in a relationship.

I wonder does he feel that women shouldn’t practice monogamy either??…Just curious.

Take a listen to Nick Cannon talk about sex, relationships, health and germs in the video below.

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

condoms , Germ Freak , nick cannon

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour
10 photos
Videos
Latest
Lizzo attends the lakers game

Lizzo’s “Watch Out For the Big Grrrls” Reality…

 3 hours ago
05.30.66
Arraignment For Marion 'Suge' Knight

Suge Knight’s Former Attorney Pleads Guilty To Conspiracy

 3 hours ago
05.22.66
Nick Cannon 2016

Germ Freak Nick Cannon Say’s He’ll Wear Two…

 3 hours ago
05.18.66
Brooklyn Nets v Sacramento Kings

NYC Mayor Say’s Kyrie Has Been Dealt A…

 1 day ago
01.01.70
Exclusives
Close