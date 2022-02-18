Hennessy ‘House of Moves’ Brings All-Star Action To NBA Fans Nationwide

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM . SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE .

Hennessy, the Official Spirit of the NBA, WNBA and G League, is inviting consumers to take part in the NBA All-Star 2022 festivities through its immersive Digital House of Moves – a first-of-its-kind digital experience that is the latest embodiment of Hennessy’s Make Moves That Start Movements programming. This activation will bring the action and events of NBA All-Star 2022 to fans across the nation, creating a unique digital universe that reaches wider audiences and allows them to interact from the comfort and safety of their homes.

“After releasing our Hennessy 8 NFTs earlier this year, we knew Hennessy had to stay engaged with our digital community,” said Jasmin Allen, Senior Vice President, Hennessy US. “Pivoting from an in-person activation in Cleveland to an immersive digital experience will allow us to continue connecting with our consumers in new, innovative ways.”

Honoring Hennessy’s longstanding commitment to music, the arts, culture and community, the Digital House of Moves will be broken up into three carefully curated floors, each hosting unique immersive experiences:

Main Floor: Features a state-of-the-art hologram performance of Gunna’s latest single, p ushin’ P , marking his first holographic performance featuring music from his latest album DS4EVER – which went #1 on the Billboard Top 200 albums charts upon release.

Features a state-of-the-art hologram performance of Gunna’s latest single, p , marking his first holographic performance featuring music from his latest album DS4EVER – which went #1 on the Billboard Top 200 albums charts upon release. Lower Level: Showcases digital art installations by featured artists such as Victor Solomon , star of Hennessy’s Make Moves That Start Movements campaign and designer of the new Kobe Bryant Trophy, Awarded to the Kia NBA All-Star Game MVP. Additional collaborating artists across both the fine and cultural art worlds include contemporary artist Felipe Pantone , basketball documentarist Kevin Couliau and streetwear icon Daömey.

Showcases digital art installations by featured artists such as , star of Hennessy’s campaign and designer of the new Kobe Bryant Trophy, Awarded to the Kia NBA All-Star Game MVP. Additional collaborating artists across both the fine and cultural art worlds include contemporary artist basketball documentarist and streetwear icon Top Level: Hosts a virtual bar, where consumers can see cocktail creations and find recipes for Hennessy’s NBA-themed cocktails to make and enjoy during NBA All-Star events.

Visitors to Hennessy’s Digital House of Moves can also win exclusive prizes, including an autographed Russell Westbrook jersey.

Everyone is invited to join the NBA All-Star festivities from the comfort of their own home by visiting www.HennessyHouseofMoves.com.