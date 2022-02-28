Brent Pry: Virginia Tech Is The Place That Fits Me

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

The Head Football Coach of the Virginia Tech Hokies stopped by The Clubhouse With Kyle Bailey on Monday as he discussed some of the early expectations and goals for VT entering his first year amidst massive change throughout the sport of college football.

One of the first questions that Kyle asked Brent was why he took the Virginia Tech job when he did as he told Kyle that it was the right time and the right place for him as he always knew that this was a job he had his eye on as he told AD Whit Babcock he doesn’t want to be the Head Coach of Florida State or Michigan State but he wanted to be the head coach at Virginia Tech because it fits him.

Kyle then asked about his plan when it comes to recruiting as he noted that he put a staff together that had real ties to the Virginia area and he noted they have to win the state back from North Carolina along with a couple of other schools and Brent noted that this can’t be fixed overnight as they have to build the relationships back with the coaches because it is a 2-way street and they have to do their part.

When it comes to expectations this year and if this is a rebuilding year for the Hokies Brent told Kyle:

“I don’t know if I can answer that completely yet as we are just starting to figure out what these guys are about a little bit, but I know that none of these players and coaches came here to be 6-7.”

