According to NBC4i, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered the state to stop buying and selling vodka made by a Russian-owned distillery after the country invaded Ukraine earlier this week.
DeWine has directed the Ohio Department of Commerce to stop both the buying and selling of vodka made by Russian Standard, the only overseas, Russian-owned vodka distillery selling the spirit in Ohio.
Russian Standard vodka is sold under the brand names Green Mark Vodka and Russian Standard Vodka.
In a statement from DeWine’s office, the Ohio Division of Liquor Control estimates there are approximately 6,400 bottles of vodka made by Russian Standard currently on sale in the state’s 487 liquor stores.
DeWine stops sales of Russian vodka in Ohio was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com