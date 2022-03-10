The Bijou Star Files: Breezy Spilled Tea on Rape Accuser Then Lawyer Quits

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, March 10, 2022: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

CHRIS BROWN POSTS RAPE ACCUSER’S MESSAGES… Says She’s Lying, Threatens to Sue

Chris Brown is firing back at the woman who accused him of rape and sued him for $20 million — insisting voicemails and texts she sent after their encounter prove it was consensual, and now the woman’s lawyer is dropping her. Read More

Lawyer Representing Woman Accusing Chris Brown Of Rape Withdraws From Case Following Shared Voice Notes

The case between Chris Brown and one of the women accusing him of rape is getting interesting! Her lawyer, Ariel Mitchell, will no longer offer her services. Read More

‘BLACK PANTHER’ DIRECTOR BODY CAM SHOWS BANK CONFUSION …Tells Officers to Check Google, Mistake Made

Ryan Coogler was clearly stunned when cops pulled guns on him as he tried to make a legal withdrawal from his bank account — and his confusion/outrage fully plays out on police body camera footage. Read More

UTAH JAZZ TO PROVIDE 32,200 NIGHTS OF HOUSING… For Ukrainian Refugees

The Utah Jazz organization is stepping up to help the Ukrainian people amid the Russian invasion … by providing more than 32,200 nights of housing for refugees fleeing the country. Read More

NBA’S JAVALE MCGEE FAN EJECTED …After Calling NBAer ‘Bitch’

In the latest edition of NBA Players vs. Fans — JaVale McGee got in a heated back-and-forth with a spectator in Orlando on Tuesday night … after the guy unleashed a series of F-bombs and called him a “bitch.” Read More

Kim Kardashian Says “It Seems Like Nobody Wants To Work These Days” While Giving Advice About Working Hard

The Kardashians had quite a few thangs to say about women and hard work. Read More

Cardi B Responds To Backlash After Showing A Picture Of Her Son

On Wednesday, it appears that the Bardi Gang asked to see a photo of Cardi B’s son, and the rapper obliged. But, unfortunately, without critique. Read More

TikTok Launches New ‘SoundOn’ Platform To Let Artists Directly Upload & Monetize Their Music

If you’ve spent even a small amount of time on TikTok, then you know that it has quickly become one of the leading ways for artists to break new music—and now TikTok has officially launched a new way for them to do so easily and financially. Read More

Jazmine Sullivan Cancels Nashville Show As She Continues To Recover From COVID

Jazmine Sullivan took to social media to share that she, unfortunately, had to cancel yet another show as she focuses on her health. Read More

Instagram Introduces Enhanced Tags To Help Creators Receive The Proper Credit For Their Work

There is no doubt the popularity of social media only increases as the days go by. Read More

Kim Kardashian Slammed Over Her Business Advice to Women: ‘Get Your F*cking Ass Up and Work’

Kim Kardashian is catching heat over what many have called “tone deaf” comments about work ethic. Read More

Tinder Will Allow Users to Run Background Checks on Their Matches

Tinder will provide users with the opportunity to run a background check on their matches, Read More

Young Dolph Memorial at Makeda’s Cookies to Be Removed Over Safety Concerns

The Young Dolph memorial erected at Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies, the local Memphis bakery where the 36-year-old rapper was tragically killed last November, is expected to be taken down in the coming days. Read More

Snoop Dogg Pokes Fun at Kevin Hart’s Colorful Outfit, Hart Hilariously Responds

Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg have shared some hilarious moments so when the comedian popped out on social media in a colorful fit, of course the endearing Triple OG of hip-hop had to let a joke fly about it. Read More

New Yorkers With Marijuana Convictions to Be Offered First Retail Licenses

The state of New York is set to announce plans for the first marijuana retail sales by the end of year, with the first 100 retail licenses being reserved for those with marijuana convictions, Read More

Dunkin Employee Sentenced on Reduced Charge for Fatal Punch of Customer Who Used Racist Slur Against Him

A Dunkin employee has been sentenced on a reduced count after previously being charged with manslaughter in connection with the fatal punch of a customer who used a racist slur against him. Read More

Man Who Received Pig Heart Transplant Dies Two Months After Surgery

David Bennett, who became the first person to ever to receive pig heart transplant, died on Tuesday, Read More

New Study Shows Racial Bias In The Way Doctors Talk To Patients

A new study shows there’s racial bias in how doctors talk to Black patients and female patients. Read More

Three New Jersey Women Charged For Abusing Girl Over Three Years; Used Canine Shock Collar When She Was Acting ‘Bad’

Three New Jersey women have been arrested on several charges, including child abuse and neglect after they allegedly forced a young girl to wear a dog shock collar. Read More

Georgia Man Sexually Abused and Raped Three Generations of the Same Family; Sentenced to Life in Prison

A Georgia man is going to serve life in prison for raping and molesting three generations of the same family. Read More

Cameron Diaz Claims She “Never” Washes Her Face: “I Literally Do Nothing”

Cameron Diaz is sharing her quirky beauty regime – the actress recently revealed she never washes her face. Read More

Khloé Kardashian Opens Up About Tristan Thompson Paternity Scandal, Says It’s “Not Fun” To Talk About

Khloé Kardashian has had to deal with her fair share of scandals in the public eye. Still, she admits she’s wasn’t comfortable talking about ex Tristan Thompson’s paternity drama for the new HULU series, but she did it anyway. Read More

Missouri Lawmaker Wants to Make it Illegal for Residents to Obtain Abortions Out of State

A Missouri lawmaker is taking action against women who travel outside the state to obtain an abortion. Read More

Prince Andrew Sexual Assault Lawsuit Now Closed After Reportedly Paying Victim Nearly $16 Million

Prince Andrew has now paid his sexual assault accuser, Virginia Giuffre, ending a disturbing court battle that was also tied to the Jeffrey Epstein allegations. Read More

Nick Cannon’s Talk Show Canceled After Just Six Months On The Air

That was fast. Read More

Drake Surprises Fan with $10,000 For Birthday [Photo + Video]

Drake has a generous spirit. With a net worth somewhere between $180 and $200 million, he’s one of the wealthiest rappers in the world. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: