North Carolina School Sold Black Students At A ‘Mock Slave Auction’ !?

It is baffling what some adults deem appropriate especially adult teachers that are teaching our young.

We have come a long way in race relations compared to what our grandparents and/or our great-grandparents, unfortunately when we all should have been drawing closer together during the pandemic, the death of George Floyd placed racism front and center. As ugly as it was for some that were oblivious to the fact that racism still exists, the murder of George Floyd in real time opened many eyes, however the eyes that choose to wear blinkers, summoned the ignorance that hide out in woods with their little hoods, shaved heads or proud gear who now think it should be okay for them to express themselves and unfortunately these ignorance have also been hidden behind professions as well. Because why else would a teacher or a school in North Carolina think it was okay to sell black students in a ‘mock slave auction’??

A parent took to Facebook and condemned a North Carolina school after her son and his fellow black students were “sold” at a mock “slave auction” by their white classmates. According to one of the white parents:

“Our son experienced a slave auction by his classmates and when he opened up we were made aware that this type of stuff seems to be the norm so much that he didn’t think it was worth sharing,”

The North Carolina schools superintendent has since apologized stating:

“Actions such as these, they just do not reflect who we are as a school system,” “And, I say, unapologetically, will not be tolerated in the school system.”

