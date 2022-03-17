Mary J. Blige Share’s Why She Didn’t Want To Have Kids [VIDEO]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE

Some people fall in love, get married then have a million crumb snatchers running around, some settle for just a couple, unfortunately you have some that can’t have children but they do choose to adopt. As much of a blessing that children are, guess what, some folks just don’t want that blessing and one of those folks is the very blessed in so many ways, Queen of R&B, Mary J. Blige.

On Power Book II: Ghost, Mary J. Blige aka Monet Tejada, seems like a great mother, besides the whole, drug cartel and leaving her child down south thinking he is 5 years younger then he really is…but anyways I digressed. 51 year old Mary J. Blige plays a great mother on many television shows and movies so one would think that the multi-Grammy Award winning artist would want some of her own. However according to a recent interview that would be a negative, when MJB was asked the question about her to decision not to have children the ‘Good Morning Gorgeous’ singer kept it 100%.

“I have nieces and nephews forever and I’m always watching how people are scrambling for baby-sitters. I don’t want to go through that. I like my freedom to go and move and do what I want to do. I don’t want to have to tend to someone all the time”…“Right now that’s where I’m at. But, I don’t think it’s gonna happen.”

Take a listen to what Mary J Blige had to say in the interview below.

Also On 93.1 WZAK: