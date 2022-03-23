Senator Lindsey Graham Asks Ketanji Brown Jackson “How Religious Are Ya”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

We all knew that when President Joe Biden gave Ketanji Brown Jackson the nod to serve as the next Justice on the Supreme Court that the road to the ultimate gavel would not be easy for the 51 year old who has served as a federal judge on the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit since 2021. Unfortunately the rough road has turned into bizarre badgering as questions went from her background to her background in law to her beliefs about the law to how religious she is?!

To ask someone about being a religious person is on thing, but to ask how religious they are is another. How does one measure ones beliefs? As immeasurable ones beliefs may be, South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham thought that asking Kentanji Brown Jackson, how religious are ya, was pertinent, because Senator Graham didn’t feel the love when he asked Judge Brown Jackson what religion she was, when Brown Jackson answered “Protestant”.

“On a scale of 1 to 10, how faithful would you say you are?”

Kentanji Brown Jackson’s response:

“My faith is very important, but as you know, there’s no religious test in the Constitution under Article 6, and it’s very important to set aside one’s personal views about things in the role of a judge,” “Senator, I am reluctant to talk about my faith in this way, just because I want to be mindful of the need for the public to have confidence in my ability to separate out my personal views,”

Senator Lindsey Graham ended up walking out of Tuesday’s Senate hearing for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson during a clash with Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin over the release of terror detainees from Guantanamo Bay, this after he had grilled Brown Jackson about her time representing Gitmo detainees while she was a federal public defender in Washington, DC, and pointed out that those released from the military prison in Cuba often returned to the battlefield to kill Americans.

