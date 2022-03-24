Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Hot Spot: Wendy Williams Is Speaking Out About Her Dispute With Wells Fargo [WATCH]

Today’s “Hot Spot” sees Da Brat delivering a major update in Wendy Williams’ ongoing beef with Wells Fargo, in addition to news on the next VERZUZ battle happening between gospel icons Mary, Mary and BeBe & CeCe Winans.

After listening to Wendy hash out her Wells Fargo woes, it’s easy to see how she could be upset not having direct access to her hard-earned cash. The gospel-themed VERZUZ on the other hand will arrive just in time for Easter, so make sure to get your Sunday’s best in shape if you plan on tuning in.

Watch today’s full segment of “Hot Spot” below on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show:

 

Hot Spot: Wendy Williams Is Speaking Out About Her Dispute With Wells Fargo [WATCH]

