Chris Rock Won’t Press Charges Against Will Smith After Oscar Altercation [VIDEO]

It’s was a night of firsts, 53 year old Philadelphia native, Will Smith won his first Oscar but before that, in what should have been a happy, upbeat ‘Fresh Prince of Bel Air’ moment ended up being a ‘Bel Air’ drama on Peacock moment, when the first physical altercation in Oscar history went down on live television.

The slap heard around the world started when Chris Rock took the stage to present the Academy Award for best documentary, when actor Chris Rock being the comedian he is he took the opportunity to take a couple of shots at Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head “Jada I love you, ‘G.I. Jane 2,’ can’t wait to see it,” . Jada Pinkett Smith, who has been public about her suffering from alopecia an autoimmune condition that causes rapid hair loss in the scalp, eyebrows, and eyelashes, didn’t seem to be feeling the joke at all, when the ‘Everyone Hates Chris’ moment happened. Chris Rock said “uh oh, King Richard”, referencing Will Smith who stood up from his seat to come up on the stage then proceeded to slap Chris Rock. Chris Rock then said “Wow, Will Smith just smacked the sh@t out of me”. The Oscars live in America hit mute, however in other countries the mics were open and hot when Will Smith told Chris Rock to “leave my wife’s name out of your f**king mouth.” a moment that solidified that this wasn’t a staged scene for viewers as well as Oscar attendees. When the Oscars went to break Denzel Washington and Tyler Perry went to calm Will down and Hip Hop mogul P Diddy made efforts to deescalate the situation. (see videos below)

The Will Smith slapping Chris Rock Oscar video went viral in 0 to 30 seconds, probably another record breaking moment of the night, left people wondering what will happen next, is Will Smith getting charged with assault?

As far as Chris Rock pressing charges against Will Smith the answer is ‘no’.

According to CNN the LAPD confirmed that Chris Rock declined to file a police report:

“LAPD investigative entities are aware of an incident between two individuals during the Academy Awards program,” “The incident involved one individual slapping another. The individual involved has declined to file a police report. If the involved party desires a police report at a later date, LAPD will be available to complete an investigative report.”

Great news to hear but the next questions are, will the LAPD District Attorney pick up the case, will Chris Rock file a lawsuit, will the Oscars snatch their award back , will Will Smith be banned from the Oscars or will this all just blow over and go away?

Please take a look at the videos below.

