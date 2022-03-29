Kandi Burruss Opens Up About Suicidal Thoughts [VIDEO]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Grammy award winning singer/song writer/RHOA reality television star, Kandi Burruss, has been nothing but blowing since busting out on the R&B/Hip Hop scene in the singing group Xscape along side Tameka “Tiny” Cottle, LaTocha Scott, Tamera Coggins-Wynn, and Tamika Scott back in the 90’s. If you have been keeping up with Kandi Burruss it seems like every business venture she touches turns to gold, she has a daughter doing her thing in college, a supportive husband with to adorable little ones, her life looks amazing. However we know Kandi Burruss the celebrity we don’t know Kandi the person, no matter what reality TV shows us the reality is Kandi Burruss has problems just like you and I. One of those realities is the tabu subject in many African American households mental health.

You all know the saying ‘everything that glitters, isn’t gold’

Recently on an interview for ‘The Real’ Kandi Burruss kept it real about dealing with her struggles with mental health after revealing that she had suicidal ideations in middle school. Kandi Burruss tearfully revealed:

“I thought about taking my own life,” “I don’t really like talking about it ’cause it’s very emotional for me, but I’m only saying this because I know a lot of people are dealing with that right now. But, I was feeling like that and I really wanted to go through the motions.”

Kandi went on to say that she actually thought about using a gun that her mother owned but God intervened.

According to the American Psychological Association, only 4 percent of psychologists are Black. Yet, Black people report experiencing psychological distress at higher rates than White and Hispanic people. This is a particularly urgent issue among Black children. Since 1993, the suicide rate of Black children from 5 to 11 years old has increased to about twice the rate of White children, and Black teenagers are more likely than White teens to attempt suicide.

Praise God for sitting high and looking low.

Take a look at Kandi Burruss discussing mental health struggles in the video below.

