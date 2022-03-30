- CLE
HomeEntertainment News

OH SLAP: Comedian Kountry Wayne Special Guest On The Sam Sylk Show [INTERVIEW]

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

CLOSE
In Real Life Comedy Tour - Atlanta, GA

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

We were all shocked by the entanglement that went down between actor Will Smith and comedian Chris Rock on Sunday during the 2022 Oscars ceremony Live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.  However who better to discuss and give their perspective of the slap heard around the world than another comedian…Kountry Wayne who will be performing in Cleveland for the first time live at the MGM theater this Friday April 1, 2022.

Text CLEVELAND to 23845 to join our text club to be notified first of contests, breaking news and more!

WZAK Z1079 Mobile App 2020

Comedian Kountry Wayne that sports ‘Jesus is Poppin’ sat down with Sam and Bijou from The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star that airs live Monday through Friday from 10:00am to 3:00pm on 93.1 WZAK to discuss how pumped he is to be coming to Cleveland, his privileged family, the hot topic of Will Smith and Chris Rock and yellow tape.

Take a listen to Kountry Waynes complete interview with The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star below.

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

Chris Rock , Kountry Wayne , Will Smith

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour
10 photos
Videos
Latest
In Real Life Comedy Tour - Atlanta, GA

OH SLAP: Comedian Kountry Wayne Special Guest On…

 2 hours ago
03.30.22
The Cast and Producers from Lifetime's film "Faith Under Fire: The Antoinette Tuff Story" attend the Red Carpet Premiere at The Potter's House Church in Dallas, Texas

Toni Braxton Opens Up About Losing Her Sister…

 3 hours ago
03.30.22
Reginae Carter Birthday Party

Kandi Burruss Opens Up About Suicidal Thoughts [VIDEO]

 24 hours ago
03.29.22
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

Aunt Viv Has Got Will Smith’s Back After…

 1 day ago
03.29.22
Exclusives
Close