OH SLAP: Comedian Kountry Wayne Special Guest On The Sam Sylk Show [INTERVIEW]

We were all shocked by the entanglement that went down between actor Will Smith and comedian Chris Rock on Sunday during the 2022 Oscars ceremony Live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. However who better to discuss and give their perspective of the slap heard around the world than another comedian…Kountry Wayne who will be performing in Cleveland for the first time live at the MGM theater this Friday April 1, 2022.

Comedian Kountry Wayne that sports ‘Jesus is Poppin’ sat down with Sam and Bijou from The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star that airs live Monday through Friday from 10:00am to 3:00pm on 93.1 WZAK to discuss how pumped he is to be coming to Cleveland, his privileged family, the hot topic of Will Smith and Chris Rock and yellow tape.

Take a listen to Kountry Waynes complete interview with The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star below.

