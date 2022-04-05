Lost Prince Footage of His First Interview Released [VIDEO]

CLOSE

Kanye West and P Diddy are not the first to change their names after stardom, the artist formerly known as, Prince, changed his name to a symbol and if you want to know the honest to God’s truth about it, we can’t remember what he was calling himself when we lost him suddenly almost 6 years ago at the age of 57 years old. Since his passing there has been talks of releasing, unreleased music however just recently a news station discovered lost film footage and has released it.

Before all the formerly known as, before he wanted to be our lover, before the controversy, before he was an international lover that liked to walk in the purple rain around lake Minnetoka, even before he was the opening act for Rick James in his hey day, at 11 year’s old Prince Rogers Nelson’s conducted his first interview.

Before dreams of becoming a multi-Grammy award winning artist, Prince Rogers Nelson in April 1970 had a voice that had an opinion on a Minnesota teachers’ strike.

“I think they should get a better education too cause, um, and I think they should get some more money cause they work, they be working extra hours for us and all that stuff.”

WOW, one would have thought that little 11 year old Prince would have grown up to go into politics.

Take a listen to Prince’s lost now found first interview in the video below.

