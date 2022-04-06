August Alsina Dropped An Entanglement ‘Mess’ Track

CLOSE

After the incident at the 2022 Oscars the one conclusion everyone agrees on, is that the joke didn’t constitute the action. But the one thing about that dreadful incident that has been just purely speculation is some believe that Will Smith had some kind of mental snap, in other words that joke was the last straw that broke the camels back, the thing that finally sent Will over the edge. If you are keeping track of the things that the Smith family has shared with us that could be the culprit in all of this, you would have to have to go back to Jada Pinkett-Smith loosing Tupac Shakur, a loss that she continues to mourn, the loss of some she had a close bond with although she was married to another man. On that note you have Tupac that is about that thug life where Will is more bubble gum (not our thoughts). Then you have the whole rumors of infidelity, which Will denies, but Jada had a whole entanglement with a friend of their sons that they moved into their home. We are not defining the ‘entanglement’ (still not sure what that means) but it is another emasculating incident that they threw down on ‘The Red Table’. Will Smith feels like he has to protect the women in his life. Jada Pinkett- Smith ‘Wishes’ Will Smith Didn’t Slap Chris Rock at Oscars, The Couple Are ‘In Agreement He overreacted’

None of these things make what Will Smith did to Chris Rock right, however, when you add all these things up, most men and women can understand.

To add insult to injury (not that Will Smith was physically injured, Chris Rock was), August Alsina, the house guest that was taking full advantage of the hospitality has dropped a new ‘entanglement’ messy track.

August Alsina, who is an R&B singer, decided to drop a track titled ‘Shake The World’ untangling exactly what he and Jada Pinkett-Smith’s entanglement was.

“Well, of course some s – – t is bound to go down when you tangled up with the world’s favorite,…“I heard I was canceled,” croons the musician on the track. “Well, let’s not speak on that. Red dot on my back, I became a target. And I’m flawed but flawless, that’s what makes me August.”

With hind sight being 20/20, did Jada Pinkett-Smith really need protecting and should August Alsina been the one who got the slap? When do the women in Will Smith’s life step up and start protecting him?

Take a listen to August Alsina’s new track titled ‘Shake The World’ below.

