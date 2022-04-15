EmpowerOne
Become a Vendor at the EmpowerOne Job Fair

Vendor Job Fair Post

Are you Hiring???

Find your next superstar at the EmpowerONe Job Fair!

Looking to hire people for your company? The EmpowerOne Job Fair is the right place to be. Our career fairs will bring hundreds of potential candidates to the table. From on-the-spot interviews, interaction with Radio One personalities and staff, and promotion via OnAir, and Digital platforms, the EmpowerOne Job Fair is perfect for all your hiring needs.

Interested? Contact Errol Dengel and/or Elisabeth Logan or call 216-579-1111 Today:

