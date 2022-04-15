CARDI B & OFFSET Presents For The 1st Time Their Son ‘Wave Set Cephus’

CLOSE

Just in time for Easter!!

If Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert are one of Hollywood’s Hottest couples you would have to add Cardi B and Offset in that same vain along with the title of one ‘Hip Hop’s Hottest’ couples right up there next to Jay-Z and Beyonce’. Cardi B and Offset maybe culture raw but you can’t hate on how they move, in business as well as being a family. Fans were pumped when the Cephus family introduced, Kulture to the fandom now after 8 months the Cephus’s is officially introducing the newest member of their kingdom, baby boy, ‘Wave Set Cephus’, along with adorable photos.

I was born to flex (yes), Diamonds on my neck, I like boardin’ jets, I like mornin’ sex (woo!), But nothing in this world that I like more than checks

Cardi B and Offset in unison introduced ‘Wave Set Cephus’ via Instagram sporting a baby blue puffy jacket, iced out in Cuban link chains.

This is preemptive of the family photoshoot for Essence magazine that will include Cardi B and Offset’s children Wave Set his 3 year old sister Kulture, as well as their siblings from a, Offset previous relationship, 11 year old son Jordan, 6 year old son Kody and 6 year-old daughter Kalea.

Take a look at the photos below.