2 Women Impregnated In a NJ Prison By a Transgender Prisoner!? [VIDEO]

We are living in a world where people for the most part people want to be as well as people are accepting people for who they are, meaning that if a person was physically born one sex however they feel the are another, those people are walking in their truth openly. Same sex marriages are acceptable, people have had sex changes to be who they say they are. Just recently there was a debate whether a person born a man however they went through the process to become a woman should be allowed to compete in sports as a woman. NCAA rules require trans women athletes to take testosterone suppression therapy for one year before competing. Those opposed to them competing in sports say that the fact that they were born a man gives them an advantage whether they feel they are a man or not. But what about the ones who aren’t competing in sports? What happens when a trans women is imprisoned? Do they go to a men’s prison or a woman’s prison? Should how they are born determine the decision on where they are imprisoned or how they feel? It seems that after two women have became pregnant in prison by another prisoner, that somebody need to take a serious deep dive into the subject of transgender prisoners.

Two inmates at an all-women’s prison in New Jersey are pregnant after a “consensual sexual relationships with another incarcerated person that is a transgender inmate. According to a report the prison houses 27 transgender inmates, who are biological men identifying as women. They were transferred to the facility beginning in 2019 following a lawsuit filed by the ACLU and a transgender woman who complained of suffering from abuse in a men’s prison.

Demi Minor admitted she was responsible for the two women pregnancy via the website Justice 4 Demi, which she operates from the prison.

If a person is a transgender woman, how do they end up having sex with a woman??

You can’t have it both ways or can you? Give us your thoughts on this story, does there need to be a trans jail or do you place people in prison according how they were born?

