Megan Thee Stallion Opens Up About Being Shot Exclusively With Gayle King [VIDEO]

Two years ago Megan Thee Stallion accused Tory Lanez of shooting her following a party in the Hollywood Hills of Los Angeles, allegedly following the incident Megan Thee Stallion received treatment from what originally was said to be broken glass. Tory Lanez has been on social media saying it wasn’t true, courts have been involved wanting the matter to stay out of the world social media. But we never really heard Megan Thee Stallion’s side of the story.

Today, 27 year old, Houston native rapper, Megan Thee Stallion, opened up for the first time, with Gayle King exclusively, about the alleged Tory Lanez shooting incident that has left bullet fragments in her feet to this day.

“I was lying to protect all of us [from the police] and sometimes I wish I would have never said that.”….“It’s still bullet fragments in my feet,”

Tory Lanez has plead not guilty to assault and weapons charges related to the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion, claiming it was her friend that shot her, in trial that is scheduled to be heard in September.

Take a look at the Megan Thee Stallion, Gayle King exclusive below.