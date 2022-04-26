Prayers EWF Saxophonist Andrew Woolfolk Has Passed At The Age of 71

CLOSE

Prayers are in order as it is being reported that long time saxophonist Andrew Woolfolk of the legendary musical group with arguabley the greatest horn section to ever grace a stage, Earth, Wind and Fire, has passed away at they age of 71.

The news of Andrew Woolfolk’s passing after battling an illness for 6 years was announced via EWF legendary lead singer Phillip Bailey’s Instagram page. According to Phillip Bailey, he and Andrew Woolfork met in high school and had been friends ever since.

Andrew Paul Woolfolk was his name. We lost him today, after being ill of over 6 years. He has Transitioned on to the forever, from this Land of the dying to the Land of the Living. -Phillip Bailey

Andrew Woolfolk joined Earth, Wind and Fire in 1972 and his first record with Earth, Wind, and Fire was 1973’s Head to the Sky, which became their first album to go platinum. Andrew Woolfork also collaborated with other well known artists such as Deniece Williams, Stanley Turrentine, Phil Collins, Twennynine, Philip Bailey, and Level 42. Andrew Woolfolk was part of the Earth, Wind and Fire group that was received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and that was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

We will be keeping the family, friends and colleagues of Andrew Woolfolk uplifted in our prayers.

Take a look at Phillip Bailey’s post and video of Andrew Woolfork playing live on stage with Earth, Wind & Fire in Barcelona in 1988 below.