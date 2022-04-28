Kim Kardashian 1st Husband Say’s “Ecstasy” Wasn’t A Marriage Factor [VIDEO]

CLOSE

Somewhere in-between the O.J. Simpson being found innocent of a double murder and a Ray J sex tape, reality star, Kim Kardashian had a first husband, music producer Damon Thomas. According to Kim Kardashian in 2018 episode of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” her year 2000 Las Vegas ‘I do’ went down because she took ecstasy.

It is now 2022, Kim Kardashian is now an ex West with children and “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” bounced over to Hulu, but for some reason Damon Thomas is feeling some kind of way about what Kim Kardashian said about their marriage and addressed it recently in a interview with DJ Vlad.

“Yeah, I don’t remember that at all,” “So I don’t — that’s her thing. They can say what they…” “I think it’s unfair to make those kind of blanket statements because we have kids now, you know? I have children. My kid goes to the same school her kid goes to. So imagine him when he has to deal with that at school,”

