WNBA Star Brittney Griner Is Now Classified As ‘Wrongfully Detained’ By Russia

Before Russia invaded the Ukraine, Russia detained WNBA star Brittney Griner when allegedly vape cartridges containing hashish oil were found in her luggage back in February. Brittney Griner was in Russia to play basketball in the WNBA offseason to supplement her income. According Russian media Brittney Griner could be facing maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, and her day in court in March turned into the detention of WNBA star Brittney Griner being extended until May 19. Those who were close to the Brittney Griner situation wanted the news of her detainment to stay close to the vest so she would become a pawn in the game.

Unfortunately all of this is going on while the Russian invasion of the Ukraine is getting uglier. So now what?

The WNBA announced that all 12 teams will have a decal on their court that features Brittney Griner’s No. 42 and her initials, a sign that they are keeping their hoop sister uplifted in the prayers however according to a confirmed report today The U.S. Department of State has determined that WNBA star Brittney Griner is being “wrongfully detained by the Russian government,”.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday that the decision to classify Brittney Griner as wrongfully detained was made:

“in coordination with the hostage negotiator [Carstens] and the State Department.” “But typically, and I don’t believe this will change, in order to, to leave the space to have an outcome we all want and desire, which is to bring her and any Americans detained or unjustifiably detained home, we typically don’t talk about it extensively,”

Let’s keep Brittney Griner uplifted in our prayers.

