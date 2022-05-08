Abortion rights rally at Ohio Statehouse

CLOSE

According to NBC4i, Abortion rights advocates held a rally Saturday at the Ohio Statehouse.

The rally follows the recently leaked United States Supreme Court draft decision that would overturn Roe v. Wade.

Although the court hasn’t issued an official ruling, organizations have vowed to fight ahead of the decision.

Should the Supreme Court’s decision come down as written in the draft, individual states would then be able to pass laws on whether abortions would be allowed and, if so, under what circumstances

