CLOSE
According to NBC4i, Abortion rights advocates held a rally Saturday at the Ohio Statehouse.
The rally follows the recently leaked United States Supreme Court draft decision that would overturn Roe v. Wade.
Although the court hasn’t issued an official ruling, organizations have vowed to fight ahead of the decision.
Should the Supreme Court’s decision come down as written in the draft, individual states would then be able to pass laws on whether abortions would be allowed and, if so, under what circumstances
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- Enter To Win A Mom’s Silk Sonic Vegas Getaway Weekend!
- We’re Hiring! Apply Now!
- Empower One Career Fair
- Maze featuring Frankie Beverly and The Isley Brothers Live in Concert!
- Don’t Miss A Moment Of The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
- Abortion rights rally at Ohio Statehouse
- Ohio reports 11,013 new COVID-19 cases, fifth straight weekly increase
- Southern University Mourns The Loss Of Freshman Cheerleader
- Black Actor To Lead BBC's Doctor Who
- Taking A Stand Against Forced Motherhood
- Clarence Thomas Is A Hypocrite
- Biden Caught Praising Segregationists Again
- Karine Jean-Pierre Makes Black History In The White House
- Gary’s Tea: Lala Anthony Talks Finding Love Again & Using Ciara’s Prayer [WATCH]
- Hot Spot: Kevin Samuels Passes Away + Garcelle Beauvais Talks ‘Cringeworthy’ Audition On The View
Abortion rights rally at Ohio Statehouse was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com