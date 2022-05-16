Mary J. Blige Accepts Her ‘Icon’ Award at 2022 BMA’a In Iconic Fashion [VIDEO]

CLOSE

Congratulations are in order for the still gorgeous Mary J. Blige.

There is something to said about walking in your truth and in the case of the 51 year old, Queen of R&B, Mary J Blige, since her inception into the music scene her testimony is what has kept her fans rocking with her since she gave us the ‘411’ in 1991. Mary J. Blige then shared her world in only the way that Mary could, declaring no more drama before showing us love & life. But no matter the breakthroughs her reflections has made her a Grammy award winning artist while we followed her through her growing pains.

Last night during the 2022 Billboard Music Awards the ‘Good Moring Gorgeous’ star Mary J. Blige was presented with the ‘Icon’ Award in which Mary J. Blige accepted in iconic fashion, with the honorable introduction given by another icon, Janet Jackson after which she was escorted to the stage by the man from which her beginning’s came, P. Diddy. (see video below)

In Mary J. Blige’s tear jerking speech, she spoke of how her truth has been her success to longevity:

“I was ghetto fabulous, and I still am. So ghetto, so fabulous, and people were threatened by that. Now everybody wants to be ghetto fabulous.” “The message in my music has always been that we are not alone in our struggles. And I’m not alone now. For so long, I was searching for a real love, but I finally found my real love. And that real love is me.”

Take a listen to Mary J. Blige accepting the 2022 Billboard Music ‘Icon’ Award below.