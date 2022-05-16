Tamika Mallory Receives REVOLT Black Excellence Award At 2022 BMA’s

CLOSE

Last nights 2022 Billboard Music Awards show broadcasting live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, wasn’t all about awarding musical harmony, it was also about rewarding those who work hard to bring harmony to people.

Congratulations are in order as Black Lives Matter activist, Tamika Mallory, was awarded with the REVOLT Black Excellence Award at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards presented by the host of the evening, P. Diddy.

“Check this out, tonight is about giving out flowers, giving flowers to people, giving flowers to all of us. This woman right here, she deserves her flowers. She’s been on the front lines in the social fight for social justice, discrimination, oppression. It’s important that we celebrate, we celebrate women who stand up. … Because sometimes as men, we get tot he fight late, and that’s just the truth.”

While accepting her flowers Tamika Mallory gave lyrical flowers to those who lost their lives over this past weekend because of ignorance of people that don’t see the beauty of racial harmony, she then reminded people about the importance of their voice while encouraging people to get involved. Tamika Mallory’s speech/message was short, sweet, to the point and powerful.

“I just want to say thank you for being a partner in the fight for justice and freedom, I don’t think people know that we call you all times day and night, asking for everything to help us, and I want you to know I appreciate you and I love you. Just yesterday, ten people lost their lives because of a racist act, and while they arrested the person who did the killing, they haven’t arrested the hate. They haven’t arrested the harm and the pain. And if you are not doing anything at this time, you’re actually doing something by being silent. I ask you tonight, get involved, fight for justice, God bless you.”

Take a look the video below