Will Smith Had A Vision That He Would Lose It All

The new season of David Letterman’s Netflix show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, dropped this past weekend and one of David Letterman’s guest was Will Smith who spoke about a vision he had about how his life got flipped-turned upside down. The crazy part about the interview and the vision they both happened before that fateful night at the 2022 Oscars.

On Netflix, David Letterman’s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, The interview with Will Smith started off with a black screen saying that the interview was pre-Oscars 2022 which was interesting all in itself to hear Will Smith speak about his life pre-Oscars but it really got interesting when Will Smith, who isn’t into drugs, started talking about drinking an ayahuasca.

An ayahuasca is a South American psychoactive brew used both socially and as ceremonial spiritual medicine among the indigenous peoples of the Amazon basin. An ayahuasca is a plant-based psychedelic. Psychedelics affect all the senses, altering a person’s thinking, sense of time and emotions. They can cause a person to hallucinate—seeing or hearing things that do not exist or are distorted

Will Smith who had 14 journey’s while taking ayahuasca, described the “most hellish psychological experience of my life.”

“I drank, and it usually takes about 45 minutes to kick in,” … “And I’m sitting there and you always feel like, ‘Maybe it won’t kick in this time.’ So I’m drinking and sitting there and then all of a sudden it’s like I start seeing all of my money flying away, and my house is flying away and my career is going away.”…”My whole life is getting destroyed,” “This is my fear in real life, and I’m in there and I’m wanting to vomit and all of that, and I hear a voice saying: ‘This is what the f**k it is. This is what the f**k life is.’”

A surreal and kind of creepy.

Season 4 episode 2 on Netflix of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman features Will Smith.