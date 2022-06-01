Anthony Anderson Is Exiting ‘Law & Order’ After Season 21

CLOSE

Law & Order is one of the longest running television shows on network and streaming television to date after Dick Wolf introduced it to us in 1990. Oddly Law & Order took a break from television in 2010 after 20 seasons before returning back at the beginning of 2022. Law & Order gave birth to many spin-offs some flourished but none of them were like the original that has survived many cast changes over the years.

Que the music…now it seems that Law & Order will have another cast change for the coming next season 22 and that change will be Comedian/Actor Anthony Anderson.

A present from you, Strawberry letter twenty-two, The music plays, I sit in for a few

Earlier this month, NBC announced “Law & Order” had been renewed, however, Anthony Anderson only signed a one-year deal. Anthony Anderson in 2022 after eight seasons brought “black-ish” to an end before rejoining the Law & Order reboot. But according to People, Anthony Anderson is retiring Det. Kevin Bernard. According to sources Anthony Anderson came back to Law & Order to show support to Dick Wolf but only signed a one year deal, although Det. Kevin Bernard survived the season finale, it was Anderson’s finale.

What’s next for Anthony Anderson where everywhere he goes seems to rain gold? How about HGTV!!

Actor and comedian Anthony Anderson surprises his brother Derrick, a hardworking trauma nurse, with a season 3 Celebrity IOU makeover. With the help of Property Brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott, Anthony transforms the living room, dining room, kitchen and main bathroom of his brothers home.

Take a look at the video below