Jada Pinkett Smith Speaks On Oscar Slap [VIDEO]

Whelp, the other shoe has finally dropped. Jada Pinkett Smith addressed the Oscars entanglement plus the state of her and Will Smith, all in the name of Red Table Talk.

In an effort to segue her Red Table Talk episode on alopecia, Jada Pinkett Smith gave everyone what they have been waiting for, to address what happened between her husband Will Smith and Chris Rock.

Jada Pinkett Smith while introducing this weeks emotional Red Table Talk that deals with people suffering from alopecia, Jada Pinkett Smith had this to say:

“Now, about Oscar night,” …”my deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out, and reconcile. The state of the world today? We need them both, and we all actually need one another more than ever. Until then, Will and I are continuing to do what we have done for the last 28 years, and that’s keep figuring out this thing called life together. Thank you for listening.”

Jada Pinkett Smith was then joined by her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, and daughter, Willow Smith, to discuss the actress’ struggle with deep anxiety over her alopecia, and why Chris Rock’s comments hurt her.

