Chloe Bailey took to Instagram recently to show her followers how she gets ready for a hot date night and it’s safe to say that she’s smoking!

The songstress took to the social platform to share her BTS looks as she got ready for her night out, first starting off in an oversized t-shirt and a pair of baggy purple sweat pants with her hair tied up. As she danced in front of the camera, she quickly transitioned into full on glam including a super sexy cut out black dress, a face full of glam and her hair down with a middle part.

The beauty shared the IG real to her page with the caption, “getting ready for my date ”

While some of Chloe’s followers were swooning over her sexy look, others couldn’t help but to ask about the song that was playing in the background, asking the R&B crooner when she’d release it. “Song ,” wrote one of her followers while another commented with, “Girl get ready to release this damn song ”

We’re loving the look and the song!

Chloe Bailey Shows Us How She Gets Ready For Date Night was originally published on hellobeautiful.com